The English Parliament in 1940 went berserk over the failure of the plan to strike the USSR

Members of the British Parliament went wild in March 1940 when London’s plans to launch a military strike against the USSR were foiled, reports RIA Novosti with reference to documents from the Russian Foreign Policy Archives, made public by the Presidential Library.

On March 12, 1940, the war between the USSR and Finland ended, Moscow and Helsinki signed a peace treaty. On March 14, the Soviet ambassador to England Ivan Maisky reported to the People’s Commissariat of Foreign Affairs on the mood in the English parliament in connection with the conclusion of peace between the countries.

According to him, he was convinced how great was the danger of open intervention by England and France on the side of Finland. Maisky wrote that the parliament literally went berserk. “It was a vivid demonstration of concentrated but impotent rage, and it is noteworthy that this feeling permeated both the conservatives and very significant circles of the opposition. The deputy “masses” were furious and greeted every anti-Soviet attack with stormy approval,” he admitted. The ambassador emphasized that he had rarely seen the parliament in a state of such irritation and excitement.

The documents state that in 1940 Britain and France supplied Finland with weapons to attack the USSR. It is claimed that London and Paris were planning to start a war against the Soviet Union.