The House of Commons has approved this Wednesday the closed trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the EU, which avoids the abyss of a hard Brexit when the transition period ends at midnight on Thursday. With 521 in favor and 73 against, the British deputies have given their support to a minimum text that leaves many pending fringes, especially in the services sector. Some members of the Labor Party, whose leader, Keir Starmer, gave the order to vote in favor of the pact, have defied parliamentary discipline with their abstentions or votes against.

“The central purpose of this law is to achieve something that British citizens knew, in their hearts, could be achieved, although they were told it was impossible,” said Boris Johnson in his speech introducing the legal text. “Trade and cooperate with our European neighbors in the narrowest terms of friendship and goodwill, while retaining sovereign control over our laws and our national destiny.”

With most of the deputies locked in their homes or offices, due to the harsh restrictions imposed on London to stop the expansion of the coronavirus, the debate has lasted just five hours. The Johnson administration maneuvered to avoid any attempt to extend the discussions, with the purpose of having the agreement approved before the end of the year, to avoid any possible legal uncertainty. Eurosceptic rebels who for years blocked any progress on the Brexit resolution have bowed to Downing Street’s orders with little protest, and even struggled to share with Johnson what they see as a great victory. “We are thus putting an end to 29 years of fighting against the ever-widening powers of the EU, a fight that began with the debate on the Maastricht Treaty in the early 1990s,” summarized Ian Duncan Smith, the former leader of the Conservative Party. “It is not a perfect agreement, but it represents an enormous advance compared to the situation in which we found ourselves,” he added.

The head of the Labor opposition, Keir Starmer, has tried to the end to argue his decision to vote in favor of the text, aware that a considerable part of his ranks was going to opt for the rebellion. “There is no time to renegotiate anything. There is not going to be a better deal than this. If we voted against, the result would only be a no-deal, ”he said. Despite harshly criticizing all the gaps in a closed text in extremisLike his inattention to a sector as relevant to the British economy as services, Starmer knew he was participating in the last major parliamentary debate on Brexit with his hands tied. “I understand everyone’s desire to turn the page, but I think this agreement is not only minimal, it is also bad. Something much better could have been negotiated, and it still can be done, “said Deputy Kevin Brennan, one of the Labor rebels who has voted against the law.

Two parties had clearly expressed their opposition to the new agreement from the outset, despite the grim dilemma in which Downing Street had placed them. The Scottish National Party (SNP), with 47 seats, and the Liberal Democrats, with 11, have voted against the agreement. “This text is a disaster, a lot of broken promises and a show of economic vandalism,” said SNP spokesman Ian Blackford. “Scotland was European before being British”, assured the nationalist politician.

In a debate that reflected the fatigue of British MPs in the face of an issue that has occupied their entire time for the last four and a half years, but which continued to carry much of the accumulated resentment between Eurosceptics and Europeanists, Theresa May’s voice has sounded conciliatory and at the height of the circumstances. The former prime minister, who stoically endured the constant betrayals of her own party and was unable to bring Brexit to fruition, has backed the agreement presented by her successor; she has reproached Starmer for not voting at the time the agreement that she tried to close, “better than the current one”; He has reminded Johnson that there are many loopholes to be negotiated and closed; and he has reminded his conservative colleagues that “sovereignty does not mean isolationism” and that “the UK remains interconnected with the rest of the world.”