TWZ: British paratroopers received SMASH X4 sights to combat UAVs

British Army paratroopers have received digital sights for small arms that will allow them to fight small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). About it writes The War Zone (TWZ).

SMASH X4 digital fire control systems were received by paratroopers of the 16th Airborne Brigade who use L85A3 rifles. “The primary purpose of Smart Shooter's SMASH X4 sights is to provide paratroopers with a new way to combat enemy drones, a long-standing threat that has become evident during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine,” the material says.

Last year, the UK Ministry of Defense announced a contract worth £4.6 million. The deal included the purchase of 225 sights with the possibility of additional orders.

SMASH X4 differs from previous versions of the system in its optics with fourfold magnification. The smart sight uses Smart Shooter guidance algorithms to detect and track targets. The algorithms also calculate the optimal aiming point to hit the target.

