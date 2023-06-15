She won her Oscars with the movies Women in Love (1969) and A Touch of Class (1973). She retired from acting in 1992 to run for parliament on behalf of the Labor Party. She continued to do this until 2015. During her time in politics, she also served as Deputy Minister for Transport for some time and unsuccessfully ran for mayor of London. After her time in politics, she returned to acting. In 2018, she received her Tony Award for her role in the Broadway version of the play Three Tall Women and in 2020, she got another Emmy for her role in the TV drama Elizabeth is Missing.