British actress and politician Glenda Jackson has died at her home in Blackheath, London, at the age of 87. British media report this based on a statement from Jackson’s manager. An exact cause of death was not disclosed, but she was already ill.
Jackson won an Oscar twice in her career, an Emmy three times and a Tony Award once. With that, she has earned the so-called ‘Triple Crown’ of acting.
She won her Oscars with the movies Women in Love (1969) and A Touch of Class (1973). She retired from acting in 1992 to run for parliament on behalf of the Labor Party. She continued to do this until 2015. During her time in politics, she also served as Deputy Minister for Transport for some time and unsuccessfully ran for mayor of London. After her time in politics, she returned to acting. In 2018, she received her Tony Award for her role in the Broadway version of the play Three Tall Women and in 2020, she got another Emmy for her role in the TV drama Elizabeth is Missing.
Jackson passed away surrounded by her family after a short illness. According to her manager, she had recently completed the shooting of the film The Great Escaperwhere she will be seen together with actor Michael Caine.
Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#British #Oscar #winner #politician #Glenda #Jackson #passed
Leave a Reply