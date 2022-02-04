The nominees for the 2022 Bafta awards have been announced, considered the British Oscars, which mainly recognize the best titles produced in the land of Queen Elizabeth, but also leave room for some of the best films of the year, no matter where they come from or in what language are they

In the list we can find some of the most commented, viewed and sought after films by fans, from a Netflix western to the adaptation of a novel that, until now, was believed to have a kind of curse that was activated at the time to take her to the movies.

The ceremony will take place on March 13 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, days before the Oscar (which will take place on the 27th), and with that it becomes one more of the events that predict who could take the highest honors in the Academy Awards ceremony.

Netflix entered the best movie list with The Power of the Dog, which has become the most awarded on that platform.

Guillermo del Toro’s film Nightmare Alley (El alley of lost souls) will compete for the awards for best photography, best production design and best costume design.

Canadian Dennis Villeneuve’s sci-fi story Dune leads this year’s Bafta Awards with 11 nominations, four more than Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, and five more than Belfast. by Kenneth Branagh, called the Rome of 2021 for having been filmed in black and white.

Belfast. Kenneth Branagh’s film won in five categories. Photo: diffusion

On the other hand, the Spanish Pedro Almodóvar will compete in the non-English speaking film category with Parallel Mothers.

As expected, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the nominees for best actor.

Meanwhile, the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, has had to settle for five nominations, the same as West Side Story and Licorice Pizza; while King Richard, After Love, Booiling Point, Cyrano and Passing compete for four awards.

This year, the Baftas have made a commitment to “recognize emerging talent” and this has been demonstrated in the number of directors and actors who have been nominated for the first time.❖