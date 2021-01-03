In the UK, Labor opposition leader Kir Starmer has called for a nationwide lockdown for 24 hours due to the spread of COVID-19. He told reporters about this on Sunday, January 3, writes BBC News.

According to Starmer, “the virus is clearly out of control.” He stressed that the introduction of new national restrictions in England “should be the first step to control the spread of the virus.”

“It’s not good when the Prime Minister (Boris Johnson – Ed.) Says that further restrictions will be introduced within a week or two or three,” Starmer said.

Johnson said earlier Sunday that he is sticking to his previous forecast that the situation will improve by the spring. He also hopes that “tens of millions” will be vaccinated in the next three months.

At the same time, the prime minister did not rule out that in the next few weeks, restrictions will have to be tightened in many parts of the country. In particular, this may affect the closure of schools.

Johnson added that the ministers had taken “every reasonable step they could take,” but “could not predict” a new, more infectious variant of the virus.

The day before, it was reported that another 57.7 thousand COVID-19 cases were detected in the UK per day, this number became a record since the beginning of the pandemic.

The last time before this, the record for the incidence of COVID-19 in the UK was updated on December 31, 2020. On that day, 55.9 thousand new cases were recorded in the United Kingdom.

On December 14, the UK announced the discovery of a new mutated variant of COVID-19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on December 19 that the new strain of coronavirus is 70% easier to transmit, but there is no information that it causes more severe complications or high mortality.

Due to the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus, air traffic with the UK was suspended by more than 35 countries, including Russia.