There was no room for surprises. The solid pointer of the previous rounds did not fall and the great threat could barely lurk in any section of the last 18 holes. All very linear in the British Open, which in Royal Liverpool anointed Brian Harman, its new champion.

The American who uses hunting as a therapy to clear his mind did not suffer any worries and reached him with a discreet final round of 70 shots (-1) and a total of 271 (-13) to win his first major. Jon Rahm, who had scared with a third turn of 63 (-8), was second to six strokes along with a very international batch: South Korean Tom Kim, Austrian Sepp Straka and Australian Jason Day. Argentina has enormous satisfaction for the performance of Emiliano Grillo, 6th to seven shots.

Thus, The four kings of the golf mallet have already been crowned in 2023: Jon Rahm won the Masters, Brooks Koepka established himself in the PGA Championship, Wyndham Clark prevailed in the US Open and now the man who resorts to the rifle and the knife to catch his prey triumphed in this link on the northwest coast of England.

Harman, a Savannah native and University of Georgia graduate, had gone 167 tournament winless in the past six years since his second and final PGA Tour victory, the Wells Fargo Championship in 2017. He had seized the lead at Hoylake late Friday afternoon and led through the last 51 holes, leading by five shots after the third round over Cameron Young and six over Rahm. He had a good margin of manoeuvre, but one thing was clear: he could not relax or lose concentration.

The only moment of urgency was when the rain began to get worse on the Sunday round: Harman’s drive fell into a bush at the side of the fairway of the par 5 of the 5th hole and the American had to accept a penalty that resulted in his second bogey of the round, after the first mistake made on the 2nd.

Rahm, in the group ahead, was within reach of the opportunity presented to major champions like him. For this reason, he did not miss the chance and scored a birdie on that 6th hole, so that at one point, Harman’s advantage on the board was reduced to three strokes. The Spaniard’s thing was spectacular: his ball landed in some bushes to the right of the fairway, but landed cleanly and unimpeded in a nook between the hedges, and from there he made perfect contact and served his first birdie of the day, so that the gap with the leader narrowed a bit. The rain did not stop. There was still a long way to go, plus all the pressure of a Sunday in a big tournament. But there appeared Harman, who responded with back-to-back birdies at 6 and 7, the first reflex act of who he really feels prepared to rewrite his history.

And if it was necessary to hold on to the lead, he once again scared away any kind of ghosts with the birdie of 14, a putt that exploded a bomb for the claims of any pursuer. And not only that: he delivered by collecting his last birdie on the par 5 of 15, which paved a placid path to victory for him, with rain pouring down on him like holy water. They even offered him an umbrella to receive the Claret Jug and give his speech, but he rejected the idea and continued to wet his bald head, happy for the great impact of his life.

“I have to thank my wife and my family, the country. I’m looking forward to meeting them,” Harman declared, raising the mythical glass in the shape of a jug of wine. “I think I’m going to drink several pints on this trophy!” he joked. At 36 years old, Harman became the oldest golfer to win his first major since the Spanish Sergio García did it at the age of 37 at the 2017 Masters. García’s victory did not surprise anyone. But few anticipated this result at the beginning of the week.

“I am like on the moon. It was tough in the last three days, it really was, it wasn’t even easy to sleep last night, having come out on top before the last 18 holes. I had a bad start the last two days and I managed to turn it around, so I’m really happy with that”, commented the champion.

While Harman planned to get drunk with happiness, Spanish golf statistics in the British major remain paralyzed in the three Sundays that crowned Severiano Ballesteros in 1979, 1984 and 1988, the last 35 years ago. This time, Rahm stopped.

