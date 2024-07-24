Paris (dpa)

The British Olympic team have appointed meteorologist Penny Tranter in a bid to boost their chances of winning as many medals as possible at the Paris Olympics.

In addition to providing daily weather reports, Tranter, who worked for the BBC from 1992 to 2008, has been called upon to forecast long-term weather patterns amid fears that these Games could be the hottest on record.

Temperatures in the French capital are currently in the mid-20s, but are expected to rise further in the middle of next week.