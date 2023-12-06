Fair added in an interview on the sidelines of the COP28 Conference of the Parties that Britain is one of the largest financiers of this fund, and indicated that her country will ensure that the fund’s funds go to projects that aim to reduce emissions and adapt to climate issues, after the United States provided funding worth $3. Billions of dollars.

On the other hand, Baroness Sharot Fair said that she noticed during the COP28 conference that the UAE had presented new issues related to financing, and how financing could be provided from diverse sources and multiple institutions for the climate finance sector, something she described as a “unique experience.”

British measures against climate change

Baroness Sharot Vere said the UK government had been too focused on climate change for too long, with Britain being the first major economy to put a 2050 net zero target into UK law.

She pointed out that the United Kingdom’s emissions have now fallen by half compared to 1990, and said: “I think this is perhaps the largest percentage achieved by any advanced economy around the world.”

She confirmed that Britain pledged to provide 11.6 billion pounds sterling (about 14.6 billion dollars) until 2026 for international climate financing, “and we are on the right track to implement these pledges,” as she put it.

Shocks to the British economy

Deputy Parliamentary Minister at the British Treasury, Baroness Sharot Vere, said that the British economy has suffered two major shocks since 2019.

She explained during an interview on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) held in Dubai that the two shocks were represented by the Covid pandemic first, when governments were forced to take appropriate measures to support lives and livelihoods and invested about 350 billion pounds ($441 billion) in this framework.

She explained that the second shock was the significant rise in energy prices after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, noting that the United Kingdom had to support Kiev, as the value of the support amounted to about 100 billion pounds sterling.

“Our economy is more resilient than we thought, but we must reduce expenditures, inflation must fall and we must start paying down our debts and perhaps look forward to economic growth,” said Baroness Sharot Ver.

Fair explained that Britain was able to attract investments worth about 29.5 billion pounds sterling, during the global investment summit announced by the Prime Minister and held recently at the government headquarters, attended by some of the largest investors in the world.

“I would say to investors, there are opportunities in all kinds of sectors across the UK and there is a skilled workforce, a good tax system, which is made even better by having fully covered permanent mechanisms to encourage investment in the types of assets we need to drive production,” he said. Ver.