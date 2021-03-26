British official: We condemn the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and are committed to its security

Michael Aaron, the British ambassador to Yemen, said that his country strongly condemns the escalation of Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, and we remain committed to Saudi national security.

“We very much welcome the Saudi initiative for peace in Yemen, which was discussed by British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, before announcing it,” Aaron added in an exclusive interview with Asharq Al-Awsat published on Friday.

He added that the alternative to the Saudi initiative is the continuation of the war in Yemen for years to come, which is not in the interest of the parties, especially the people of Yemen.

Aaron explained that the Saudi initiative is based on proposals made by the United Nations Special Envoy, Martin Griffiths, and presents an opportunity to ensure the opening of Sanaa airport, facilitate trade through Hodeidah, reach a ceasefire and enter negotiations on the future of Yemen.

He added that the Houthis must display a constructive manner of thinking and take steps towards peace if they are serious in their desire to end the suffering of the Yemeni people. We have particularly welcomed the welcome that the Sultanate of Oman has shown for the Saudi initiative, and we believe that the Sultanate will have an impact on the Houthis. For our part, we urge the Houthis to cooperate with the UN Special Envoy, Martin Griffiths, in consultation with Oman.

It is noteworthy that the Houthis rejected the Saudi initiative announced by the Kingdom on Monday.

On the risks of the “Safer” tanker polluting the Red Sea environment amid the Houthis’ refusal to allow a United Nations team to implement quick maintenance measures, he said, “The issue of solving the problem of the tanker (Safer) is the first priority for the United Kingdom, as it threatens environmental, economic and humanitarian repercussions as a result of the oil spill.” We are working in coordination with all our partners to accelerate the work of the UN assessment and reform mission, including pressuring the Houthis to facilitate this work.