The British Government is applying a policy of firmness in the face of the wave of strikes in the public sector, which manifests itself this Thursday with the strike of thousands of nurses in 72 health centers. The protest called by the professional association Royal College of Nursing (National College of Nursing) is the largest mobilization of the sector registered in the history of the country.

Pat Culen, general secretary of the College, founded in 1916 and over time also become a union, leads the mobilizations, whose most striking claim is a 19% wage increase. The Government rejects the request and the Labor Party, in opposition, has also indicated that it would not accept an increase of that level if it were governing, although it would negotiate a solution.

Culen, in interviews with the BBC, has not expressed a clear defense of that percentage. He denounces that the central problem is that the Minister of Health, Steve Barclay, has not wanted to sit down with the union to negotiate in detail both the salary and the working conditions. Just over a quarter of NHS staff are satisfied with his work.

The salary scale for nurses, by bands, ranges from 31,000 euros per year for beginners to more than 110,000 for those with higher qualifications and managerial responsibility, going through the 55,000 that a plant manager with five years of experience can earn. There are tens of thousands of positions available, which, after Brexit, are filled by nurses from Asia, particularly from the Philippines.

The NHS has a salary review system based on the recommendations of an independent body that produces a report on personnel management and salary increases each year. In August of this year, he proposed one of 4%, recalling the cost reduction program that has been launched after the extraordinary Budgets of the pandemic. The cost of personnel is 65% of the NHS bills.

The Government is taking cover behind that suggestion, recalling that NHS staff received a higher pay increase than other public sector employees in 2021-22 in recognition of their work during covid. But two conservative deputies have asked their government on Thursday to modify its position and review the proposed increase. In Scotland, the Executive has negotiated a rise of 7.9%, accepted by one of the unions.

The nurses will repeat their protest on Tuesday. Physiotherapists and ambulance service personnel have joined the wave of strikes. That of nurses is geographically dispersed and it has also been agreed to maintain services that may affect patients with a serious diagnosis. It is also a popular strike in a country that joined the daily applause for health personnel a few months ago.