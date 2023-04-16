Workers in this sector, who have been carrying out an unprecedented strike movement since December since the establishment of their union, the Royal Institute of Nursing, on Friday rejected a wage increase proposed by the government represented by a five percent wage hike and one exceptional payment of no less than 1,250 pounds ($1,552).

On the other hand, the union announced a new 48-hour strike, which will start on April 30 and include for the first time emergency services, intensive care units or cancer.

If no agreement is reached by early May, when the mandate ends for the current strike movement for wage demands in the UK, where inflation exceeds 10 percent, a new vote should be organised.

“If this vote is successful, we will have strikes until Christmas,” union general secretary Pat Callen said Sunday.

On Friday, a government spokesman described the rejection of the executive branch’s proposals as “disappointing”. He added that the “escalation” in the movement was “very worrying for patients”.

The cost of living crisis in Britain led to a series of social movements for months to demand higher wages, in both public services and the private sector.