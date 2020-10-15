Part of the crew of the British nuclear submarine HMS Vigilant contracted the coronavirus in strip clubs and bars in the United States. Previously, the name of the sub was repeatedly mentioned in scandals due to parties and drugs on board, after which it was nicknamed “Sex and cocaine in the service of Her Majesty” (HMS Sex and Cocaine), reports The Daily Mail.

HMS Vigilant arrived in the United States to repair the UGM-133A Trident II (D5) submarine ballistic missile. According to the newspaper, part of the crew disobeyed orders to remain at the Kings Bay naval base in Georgia and went to American bars and strip clubs.

As a result, a quarter of the crew was diagnosed with coronavirus infection. 35 sailors tested positive for coronavirus.

On April 8, a massive coronavirus infection was suspected on the only French aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle”: 40 sailors were isolated.

Earlier in April this year, an epidemic of coronavirus infection on the American aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt (“Theodore Roosevelt”) puzzled epidemiologists due to its abnormal statistics. Infected were men and women under 30 years old, who did not show obvious symptoms of the disease.