British writer Antonia Susan Byatt, who won the 1990 Booker Prize for her best-selling novel “Possession,” has died at the age of 87, her publisher announced on Friday.

Penguin Random House said that Byatt, also a poet, short story writer and critic, died “peacefully at her home surrounded by her close family.”

The publishing house praised the late writer, describing her as “one of the most important writers and critics of our time.”

The novelist, who was also shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2009 for her book The Children’s Book, was awarded the title of Dame, an honor in Britain’s honors system, in 1999.

Among other awards during her career, in which she produced 24 novels and critical works, Byatt won the James Tait Black Memorial Prize for Fiction.

Clara Farmer, the publishing executive at Penguin Random House’s Chatto & Windus, said her books were “the most amazing jewel boxes of stories and ideas.”

She added: “Her natural inclination to write” and “her ability to create complex threads of narrative was remarkable.”

“We are saddened by her passing,” Farmer continued, “but we are happy to know that her influential works will continue to dazzle and shine” in “the minds of readers for generations to come.”

Bayat was educated at the University of Cambridge, taught at the Central School of Art and Design, and was a lecturer in English at University College in London between 1972 and 1984, before returning to devote herself to writing.

Her books have been translated into dozens of languages.

She received the Erasmus Award in 2016, for her “inspirational contribution to life writing,” and the Park Kyungni Award in 2017.

In 2018, she received the Hans Christian Andersen Prize for Literature.