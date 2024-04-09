Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Professor Peter Higgs has died aged 94. © Sean Dempsey/dpa

He made history with the prediction of the “God particle”. Now science is mourning the death of the physicist Peter Higgs. He died at the age of 94.

London – British Nobel Prize winner in physics Peter Higgs is dead. The 94-year-old died at his home on Monday, the University of Edinburgh in Scotland announced on Tuesday. He had spent most of his professional career there.

In 2013, Peter Higgs was honored with the Nobel Prize

The Briton gained worldwide fame through his theory on the mass of elementary particles. The discovery of the Higgs boson – also known as the “God particle” – at the CERN research center in Switzerland propelled the theorist into the hall of fame of physics. Together with the Belgian François Englert, Higgs was honored with the Nobel Prize in 2013 for the prediction of the mass particle.

“Peter Higgs was a remarkable human being – a truly gifted scientist whose vision and imagination enriched our knowledge of the world around us,” said University of Edinburgh Vice-Chancellor Peter Mathieson. “His pioneering work has motivated thousands of scientists, and his legacy will inspire many generations to come.”

Peter Higgs was considered modest and shy of publicity

Although the two theoretical physicists came across mass theory around the same time in the 1960s, Higgs was recognized as the namesake and not Englert – a fact that rather displeased the publicity-shy and modest physicist. He felt he received more credit than he deserved. The development of the hypothesis and the discovery of the particles was a team effort.

“I didn’t think it would happen in my lifetime,” Higgs told the trade magazine New Scientist in terms of confirming his theory. However, the situation changed when the large particle accelerators were built. The atheist rejected the term “God particle” for his discovery.

In addition to science, Peter Higgs was also politically active

Higgs was born on May 29, 1929 in Newcastle upon Tyne, northeast England, the son of a sound engineer. As a child he suffered from asthma and was initially taught by his mother. In addition to his academic career, he was also politically active.

Until his death, the scientist was highly regarded by colleagues and the media. Over time, Higgs gave interviews less and less, preferring to devote himself to music, films and books and, above all, to his family, as a spokeswoman for the University of Edinburgh once announced.

