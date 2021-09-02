A British court has sentenced a young right-wing extremist and neo-Nazi this week to a remarkable sentence: he does not have to go to jail, but is obliged to read classical literature by Shakespeare, Charles Dickens and Jane Austen. “I’m going to test you on January 4. Then if you lie, you will feel it,” said the judge at the sentencing. The Hope not Hate activist group calls the sentence “excessively light”.











21-year-old Ben John from Lincoln, England, had to appear in a jury court in August because he has downloaded almost 70,000 right-wing extremist and racist documents in recent years. The documents also included instructions for making explosives. John also read Nazi writings and wrote a letter to his school under the headline “Eternal Front” ranting against homosexuals, immigrants and liberals. The jury found him guilty of ‘posing documents with which to prepare an attack’. The offense carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

‘Foolishness of a Teenager’

However, the Leicester court, which pronounced the sentence this week, did not send the young Briton to prison even though it was ‘a hair’. “This is an incident, a foolishness of a teenager,” the newspapers quote The Guardian and the Leicester Mercury the court. “You are a lonely person with few real friends.”

John was given a two-year suspended prison sentence with a special condition attached to it: reading classic English literature. Have you ever read the Charles Dickens books? Or Jane Austen’s? Start with Pride and Prejudice from Austen and A Tale of Two Cities from Dickens. And after that Twelfth Night from Shakespeare,” Judge Timothy Spencer said. “On January 4 you come back here and tell me what you have read. I will test you and if I think you are lying to me you will feel it.” John promised no longer to read right-wing extremist documents, but to focus on classical literature.

‘Dangerously light sentence’

However, the British anti-racism group Hope not Hate has protested against what they see as an ‘excessively light sentence’. The action group calls it “a dangerous message at a time when the extreme right in Britain is an increasing danger.” “This kind of light punishment encourages other young people to share extremist expressions, they see that they do not have to fear the consequences,” he said. The Guardian the organisation.

