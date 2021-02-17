According to new findings, the British corona mutant B.1.1.7 should increasingly lead to severe disease processes and increase the risk of Covid 19 deaths.

Coronavirus pandemic: The British corona mutation B.1.1.7 is also causing great concern in Germany.

Researchers are now investigating a supposedly higher mortality rate and a greater risk of more severe diseases.

Alert results from London on the corona mutant.

Munich / London – How dangerous are the mutations of the insidious corona virus. This question worries many virologists, other medical experts and politicians across the country in the Corona crisis.

Coronavirus: Is the corona mutation B.1.1.7 from Great Britain more dangerous and deadly?

According to politicians, it has been proven that the mutants cause a higher 7-day incidence (and therefore, above all, relatively more infections) in certain areas. But: are the mutants also more deadly?

Researchers in Great Britain have now investigated this question with a view to the so-called British corona mutation B.1.1.7. And: your results are clearly alarming.

That reports the image and refers to relevant results published by the UK Government. According to this, the British mutation is said to increase the risk of having to be treated in hospital for severe courses – or even of dying from an infection – by 40 to 60 percent.

Corona mutation B.1.1.7 from Great Britain: Virus mutant appears more easily in human cells

Scientific advisers to the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and researchers had previously evaluated several studies on severe disease courses, it said.

The cause research is therefore still ongoing. There is already an initial explanation – to put it simply: the virus mutation can more easily penetrate human cells and thus cause a higher viral load more quickly, it explains.

Corona mutation B.1.1.7 from Great Britain: Studies from England and Scotland show more severe courses

The image also reports: Studies by the state health authority Public Health England and the Public Health Scotland would also lead to an increased mortality rate due to the corona variant B.1.1.7. In Germany, efforts are now in full swing to curb the spread of the mutation.