An employee of the British Museum in London has been fired after several objects were ‘disappeared, stolen or damaged’ from the museum. It would concern gold jewellery, precious stones and glass dating from between the 15th century BC and the 19th century AD. The police have launched an investigation, reports the national museum of the United Kingdom.
