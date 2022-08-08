British looted art specialists cheer: For the first time, a British government-funded museum will return looted Benin bronzes to Nigeria.

It is a collection of 72 objects from the collection of the Horniman Museum, a natural history and anthropology museum in London that was voted ‘museum of the year’ in Great Britain last year. In addition to twelve particularly valuable bronze helmets and reliefs, the museum will also return an altarpiece and everyday objects such as fans and baskets and a key “from the king’s palace”.

Published in a Sunday press release states that the Horniman received a restitution request from the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) in Nigeria in January. Investigations subsequently made it clear that the objects were obtained by force, said Eve Salomon, chairman of the museum’s board of trustees.

After external consultations with “visitors, schoolchildren, academics, heritage professionals and artists in Nigeria and the United Kingdom”, the board concluded that restitution is “morally appropriate”.

An edited wooden paddle. Photos Horniman Museum and Gardens A round fan is one of the objects that London’s Horniman Museum will return to Nigeria. Photo Horniman Museum and Gardens

Royal Palace

British military forces took Benin City in 1897 and, in this punitive expedition, destroyed the royal palace, looting some 10,000 reliefs, shrines and carved ivory artifacts. These treasures have been widely traded and acquired by European and American museums.

Also read: Belgium returns Congo looted art: ‘What has been obtained illegally is not ours’



The universities of Oxford and Cambridge announced last week that they will be returning their Benin collections. The question remains what the British Museum will do. With 900 objects, the London institution owns the largest Benin collection in the world. So far, the museum has ignored restitution requests and only wanted to talk to Nigeria about “research and cultural exchange initiatives.”

In The GuardianDan Hicks, professor of contemporary archeology at the University of Oxford, calls the Horniman Museum’s decision “immensely significant.” According to Hicks, who published a book on British looted art titled Brutisch Museumsthe British Museum’s untenable stance is untenable: “With each day of doing nothing and each day trying to cling to the old arguments, the museum only makes itself more and more irrelevant.”

A brass plaque with a warlord and a military priest carrying a leather gift box. Photo Dani Tagen/ Horniman Museum and Gardens

In recent years, due to their great financial value in the art market, Benin bronzes have become a touchstone for Western museums’ willingness to return looted African heritage looted during the colonial era. Long-standing opposition to restitution has crumbled under political and public pressure in recent years. German government museums and the Metropolitan Museum in New York announced last year that they would return Benin bronzes. The four Dutch ethnological museums, together with at least 114 looted Benin objects in their collections, have indicated that they will treat requests for restitution sympathetically.