London – The scandal of the precious stolen artefacts is mounting at the British Museum after the latest media revelations. In fact, according to the Times, which cites a police source, the thefts inside the London cultural institution began at least 20 years ago, a much longer period than previously assumed.

Antique jewelry on ebay

“We believe they sold many of the items for a few hundred pounds. Some have simply been melted downNot only that, the museum had been alerted in February 2021 by art dealer Ittai Gradel via an email expressing his concerns after spotting Roman jewelry parts listed for sale on eBay.

However, the deputy director Jonathan Williams he had replied five months later saying that a “thorough investigation” had been carried out into the large collection and insisting that there was no indication of wrongdoing. But the case, which led to the dismissal of an employee, Peter John Higgs, 56-year-old curator of the Ancient Greek collections, at the start of an investigation by Scotland Yard and an internal inquiry at the museum, it also sparked an international controversy.

The Greek archaeologist: “Unprotected finds like those of the Parthenon”

Despina Koutsoumba, director of the Association of Greek Archaeologists, said the institution can no longer claim that Hellenic artifacts are “protected”. Thus he reopened the historic diatribe for the umpteenth time on the marbles of the Parthenon, an archaeological treasure exhibited in the British Museum, inherited from the United Kingdom from the time of the empire but claimed by Athens. “They have to be returned because they are not safe,” the archaeologist said provocatively in an interview with BBC Radio.

The London replica

The British response was not long in coming. Conservative MP Tim Loughton, chairman of the parliamentary working group for the British Museum, criticized the “blatant opportunism” on the Greek side and underlined that the disappearance of the finds is a serious fact but certainly does not call into question the security offered by the London museum for the treasures kept inside.