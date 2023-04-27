The British House of Commons on Wednesday approved the government’s illegal immigration bill aimed at barring entry to asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the English Channel.

The bill was approved by 289 MPs in the House of Commons and 230 opposed it.

The bill now moves to the House of Lords, the second chamber of the British parliament, where it may be subject to amendment or delay.

The Conservative government is seeking to limit migrants arriving through the Channel that separates Britain from the European mainland.