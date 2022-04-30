Neil Parish, the suspended UK Conservative ruling party deputy who watched porn on his smartphone in parliament, says he did so by accident. Yet he resigns as a member of parliament, because he ‘consciously went to that site a second time’.

So says Parish (65) against the BBC† The Briton submitted his resignation to the Conservatives.

When asked about watching porn, he says that “it happened in a moment of madness” and that he is not proud of it. ,,The thing is, I was – funnily enough – looking at tractors. I was then taken to another website with a similar name and then I watched porn for a while. But my mistake – my biggest mistake – is that I went back to that site another time, deliberately.” Parish was not in the British House of Commons room at the time, but next to it, waiting to vote on a proposal. .

His name came out after a complaint from a female colleague earlier this week. She had seen him in the hall watching porn on his cell phone. Shocked MPs immediately called for the MP from a constituency in southwest England to be expelled from the group. See also Suspicious letter! The area around the office is temporarily blocked

Parish was suspended yesterday pending investigation. Then the member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party indicated that he still wanted to continue as a member of parliament, but now he is drawing his own conclusions.

‘A sweet man’

In an interview published today in the British newspaper The Times Parish’s wife said she was not aware her husband had done anything similar before and that her husband is “a lovely man.” “It’s all very embarrassing. I am speechless. People shouldn’t be watching porn. I understand that the colleagues are angry, because I am angry too,” said the woman.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously said the MP’s behavior is unacceptable and could be grounds for his resignation. The British Parliament is already burdened by several sex scandals. Municipal and regional elections will be held on 5 May.