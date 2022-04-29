A member of the British Conservative ruling party who watched porn on his smartphone in parliament has been suspended. The controversial politician is 65-year-old Neil Parish. The former MEP has turned himself in after unnamed allegations.

Parish is no longer welcome, at least while the investigation continues. A number of female MPs had seen a colleague watch porn during a meeting. Initially, no name was mentioned. In the end it turns out to be 65-year-old Neil Parish.

Shocked MPs had immediately called for the deputy in question to be thrown out of the group. He has reported himself to the competent committee after the allegations, according to a spokeswoman for the conservative party. Parish would be removed from his parliamentary position pending the outcome of the investigation.

‘Completely unacceptable’

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently said the MP’s behavior is “completely unacceptable” and could be grounds for his resignation. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace added that “there is no place for pornography in any workplace”. “We all know what happens when you combine long working hours, alcohol and a stressful environment. It’s important that we think about ways to change the culture in the House of Commons so that this doesn’t happen.” See also Corona can never swallow all care and all freedom again

The British Parliament is already burdened by several sex scandals. Municipal and regional elections will be held on 5 May. Parish has been in the House of Commons for the Devon constituency of Tiverton and Honiton since 2010. He chairs the Committee on the Environment and Agriculture. He was previously a member of the European Parliament.

