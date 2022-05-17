A British Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He was allegedly guilty of multiple sexual offenses in London between 2002 and 2009. British media report that.

He is a MP from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party. He is not mentioned by name. Scotland Yard tells the newspaper The Sunwho revealed the arrest, that the man is suspected of rape, assault, abuse of power and other misconduct.

Police opened an investigation two years ago after initial allegations were made in early 2020. The Conservatives have told the politician in question to stay away from parliament during the investigation. He has not been suspended. The party will not comment further until the investigation is completed.

The revelation about the arrest comes at a time when the British Parliament is already burdened by sex scandals.