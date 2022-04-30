EP Saturday, April 30, 2022, 8:57 p.m.



Conservative MP Neil Parish tendered his resignation on Saturday after being discovered while viewing pornographic images on two occasions during Parliament sessions. This politician defended himself at the time saying that the first time he accidentally came across the images while looking for photos of tractors – he is also a farmer by profession – and that the second time was a “crazy moment”.

This parliamentarian, elected by the districts of Tiverton and Honiton, had initially refused to resign although he did apologize for the “fury and damage” caused to his family and his electorate. He attempted to explain what happened in an interview with BBC South West. “The situation was that, curiously, what he was seeing were tractors. I went to another website that had a very similar name and looked at it when I shouldn’t have,” he said.

“But my crime,” he continued, “the greatest crime, is that on another occasion I entered a second time. He was deliberate… he was sitting waiting to vote at the side of the chamber. It was a moment of absolute madness and totally wrong », he admitted. I will have to live with this for the rest of my life. I made a big mistake and I’m here to tell the world about it.”

The conservative section for his electoral constituency ratified his resignation shortly after “thanking the services provided during the last 12 years,” according to a statement collected by Sky News. “We support his decision to resign as a member of Parliament,” they add in the note.

“Totally unacceptable”



Parish, 65, had been in the House of Commons since 2010 and headed the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee. He had previously served as an MEP representing the British Conservative Party.

The complaints against Parish came from two groupmates who contacted the ‘tory’ leadership in the House. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that if confirmed, it would be “totally unacceptable behaviour” in any workplace.