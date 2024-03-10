The British monarchy published the first official image of Princess Kate on social media this Sunday, almost two months after undergoing abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales appears smiling and surrounded by her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, sitting in a garden chair and dressed in jeans, a sweater and a dark jacket.

The photograph was taken by Prince William, her husband, according to Kensington Palace.

“Thank you for your wishes and continued support over the past two months. I wish you all a happy Mother's Day,” says the message next to the image, signed with a “K” from Kate.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. c 📸The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

The palace specifies in a statement that The photograph was taken “in Windsor earlier this week”.

The princess's last public appearance dates back to the royal family's Christmas mass at Sandringham.

The photograph published this Sunday is the first official image of Kate since her hospitalization on January 16 for abdominal surgery, the cause of which has not been revealed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo:Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP Share

Kensington Palace then said the princess would not resume official activities before Easter and had remained almost invisible since, sparking speculation and questions about her health.

AFP