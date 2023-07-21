Fortunately, it was the intention: for a photo shoot with a Kia EV9, British model Jodie Kidd had herself electrocuted. Everything for the pictures.

If you’re ever on YouTube, the name Jodie Kidd might ring a bell. Nowadays this British lady has a YouTube channel called Kidd in a Sweet Shop where she gets pretty cool invitations to film things. Kidd has had a long-standing relationship with cars, even though she has become known for modeling.

Photo shoot

Nowhere do these worlds come together like in a photo shoot between man and car. So when Kia wanted to do that with their new EV9 and Jodie Kidd, the answer was yes. Well with a twist. Jodie Kidd was electrocuted with a million volts for the photos. Normally that much electricity is of course a painful way to die, but with a kind of chain mail for your entire body with a Faraday cage you can ensure that you repel those forces.

The result is pretty cool, because the gigantic power surge sent lightning bolts shooting out of Kidd’s hands. However, according to the English model it was an exciting (har har) and very surreal experience.

There was also time later for Jodie Kidd to grab some shots with the Kia EV9 in non-shockproof gear and one of those shots was manipulated by computer software to combine the first lightning shots with the second.

Promotion

Of course, this extensive photo session with Jodie Kidd is a way for Kia to put the EV9 in the spotlight. This large SUV was unveiled this year and will enrich the streetscape of the Netherlands later this year. Fortunately, Kia has secured the battery pack well and you don’t have to worry that you have to be able to withstand a million volts to drive the EV9.

