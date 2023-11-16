Guardian: 60 British MoD employees say they were harassed by colleagues

Sixty senior female employees of the UK Ministry of Defense complained of harassment from male colleagues. This is reported by The Guardian.

As the publication notes, the affected women wrote a letter to the deputy head of the ministry, David Williams. In it, they said their “everyday professional lives are complicated by behavior that would be considered toxic and inappropriate in public life, but is tolerated within the MoD.”

Employees say they are subjected to derogatory remarks and sexual harassment, including intrusive stares and sexually suggestive comments.

The military department, in turn, reported deep concern about the complaints received and promised to take measures to resolve the problem.

Earlier, participants at the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference reported cases of harassment and abuse by male delegates. A group of affected women have sent a letter to the organizers of the climate summit, due to be held in November in Dubai, asking them to pay special attention to the treatment of women participants in the negotiations.