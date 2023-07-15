Dina Mahmoud (London)

Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Energy Security and the Achievement of the Zero Emission Goal in Britain, stressed that no government in the world can alone face the phenomenon of climate change and its consequences, stressing the importance of the participation of private sector institutions and non-governmental organizations of a charitable nature in the efforts made in this regard.

Shapps called on various actors on the international scene to cooperate in order to achieve the goal known as “net zero emissions” by 2050, which means bringing net emissions of greenhouse gases in the world to the closest possible level to zero by 2050, with Any remaining emissions are reabsorbed from the atmosphere, by oceans and forests.

The British minister stressed that scientific estimates indicate that the world needs to reduce these emissions by 25 to 50% by 2030, compared to pre-2019 levels. This aims to keep any expected rise in temperatures on the planet, confined to a range between 1.5 degrees and 2 degrees Celsius, above the levels that existed, before the industrial revolution, during the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.

In an article published by the widely circulated British newspaper “The Telegraph”, Shapps pointed out the importance of extending a helping hand to countries with emerging and developing economies, to enable them to benefit from the transformation already underway towards the use of clean energy resources, in order to enhance their ability to adapt to climate change and develop their economies, and protect their national security as well.

The British minister stressed that taking these steps will be in the interest of the planet on the one hand, and will also reduce, at the same time, the dependence of developing countries on fossil fuels, whose supplies are disturbed from time to time, leading to a rise in energy prices worldwide, as has happened since The outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, late February last year.

Shapps stressed that it is expected that there will be a need to increase the volume of annual investments in the field of clean energy in those countries with emerging and developing economies, over the next seven years, by more than seven times its current level, bringing its total size at the end, to what Over a trillion dollars.

This will lead, as the British minister indicated, to the availability of renewable energy sources, such as solar energy and wind energy, so that these countries can light the homes, shops and companies of their citizens and operate their factories as well, which puts the entire world on the right track to achieve the goal of “zero emissions.” Gaseous” by 2050.

In his article, Shapps highlighted the importance of the “Atlantic Declaration” that his country and the United States signed last June, during the visit of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Washington, stressing that this declaration obligates the two countries to make the current decade decisive, with regard to action to confront the climate crisis.