UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Grant Shapps welcomed the UAE’s hosting of the next edition of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), considering that hosting a large energy-producing country such as the UAE sends a very important message to the world.

Grant Shapps said in a meeting on the sidelines of his attendance at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week – that such events and discussions illustrate the vision of the future leadership of the UAE towards sustainability, as it is the cornerstone in building the future. Pointing out that the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a global platform that embodies the UAE’s keenness to attract leaders of the international community. To work together to serve peoples’ interests and aspirations in the field of sustainable economic and social development.

He pointed out that his country had hosted the twenty-sixth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow in 2021 .. He said: “The hosting of the United Arab Emirates, as a large energy-producing country, to the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties sends a very important message.” for the world”.

He affirmed his support for the conference and his keenness to make the COP 28 a success, pointing to the UAE’s abundance of solar energy projects, which are among the largest in the world, noting that he visited one of these projects in Dubai, considering that this The projects reflect the wise vision of the leadership of a country with a lot of hydrocarbon resources that converts 25 percent of its energy production to peaceful nuclear energy.

He said, “We are proud to play our role in this field. We enjoy close and strong relations with the UAE, as the United Kingdom is an effective partner for the UAE.”

He cited the close relations between the two countries in the field of energy, as the UAE invested in wind energy in the United Kingdom, which built one of the largest wind energy projects in the world, and British companies, such as British Petroleum, are working in the UAE, as they help in the transition to clean energy .. as well as investing Many British companies in the UAE, stressing that it is a two-way strategic partnership.