The British government questioned the possibility of transferring fighter jets to Ukraine, despite the instruction of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to the Minister of Defense to consider this issue. This was reported by the British newspaper on February 8 iNews.

At the same time, one of the members of the UK Cabinet of Ministers reacted emotionally to the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to supply military aircraft to Kyiv.

“We don’t have fucking planes to send [Украине]!” an unnamed politician said.

The government remains skeptical about sending fighter jets to Ukraine, sources said, as it could cost the UK budget dearly. Interlocutors of the newspaper in the government also acknowledged that British aircraft may not have time to enter the Ukrainian army in order to change the course of the conflict.

On February 8, the President of Ukraine arrived in London. At the capital’s Stansted airport, he was met by the Prime Minister of Great Britain. During a speech in the British Parliament, Zelensky asked to supply combat aircraft to Kyiv. He said that combat aircraft would become “wings of freedom” and also called for increased sanctions against Russia. This was the first visit of the President of Ukraine to the UK since the beginning of the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass.

In early February, Sunak said that the country could transfer fighter jets to Ukraine, but it would take a long time to train pilots for them. The British prime minister also noted that he was proud of the military assistance provided to Kyiv and the fact that Great Britain was the first to officially announce the supply of main tanks.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was announced on February 24, 2022 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.