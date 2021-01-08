LONDON (dpa-AFX) – The previous British Minister for Economic Affairs Alok Sharma is now to take care of the upcoming UN World Climate Conference COP26 in Glasgow in a new office. Boris Johnson named Sharma President of COP26 on Friday, due to take place in Glasgow in November. In addition to his office in the cabinet, Sharma had been responsible for preparing the summit since February last year.

Kwasi Kwarteng will be the new British economy minister – also responsible for energy and industrial strategy – according to the government communication. Kwarteng previously worked as State Secretary in the same ministry.

The COP26 was actually supposed to take place in Glasgow in 2020, but had been postponed for a year due to the corona pandemic. Representatives from almost 200 countries are to meet in Scotland in November to set important common goals in combating the climate crisis./swe/DP/nas