The deportation deal, announced last year, is set to allow authorities to send migrants who arrive in the UK by smuggle or in small boats to Rwanda, where their asylum claims will be processed..

Those who are granted asylum will remain in the East African country rather than return to Britain.

The plan has faced legal challenges.

No one was sent to the East African country, though Britain has already paid Rwanda 140 million pounds ($170 million) under the deal.

During her visit, Braverman is scheduled to meet with President Paul Kagame and her counterpart, Vincent Perrotta.

criticism of the plan

The British government says the plan will discourage dangerous attempts to cross the English Channel and stop people smuggling gangs from operating. .

But human rights organizations say it is immoral and inhumane to send people more than 6,400 km to a country where they do not want to live. .

The organizations also pointed to Rwanda’s poor human rights record, which includes allegations of torture and killings of government opponents.

Britain this week also unveiled the Illegal Immigration Bill, its toughest measure yet, which calls for people arriving via unauthorized routes to be detained and deported to their home country or to a “safe third country” and prevented from ever returning to the UK. .

Deportation to fend off “invasion”

Braverman, who has used terms such as “invasion” and “enough,” is now seeking to speed up newly proposed legislation to prevent thousands arriving from France..

The plan, which in Braverman’s words “entering Britain illegally will lead to swift detention and deportation,” has drawn international criticism for not giving people a fair chance to claim asylum..

Britain receives fewer asylum seekers than some European countries such as Italy, Germany or France.

But thousands of immigrants from all over the world travel to northern France every year in the hope of reaching the UK, because of family ties, the English language, or the perceived ease of getting a job..