British millionaire, founder of the fitness company Maximuscle Zef Eisenberg died while trying to set a speed record on land. Reported by The Independent.

The accident happened at the Elvington airfield near York, where ex-Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond crashed in 2006, the newspaper notes. Eisenberg tried to break the British record with a Porsche 911 Turbo S, but lost control.

Ambulance teams arrived at the scene, but the driver could not be saved. The 47-year-old businessman is survived by his wife and two children.

In 2016, Eisenberg almost died in the same place. Then he had an accident at a speed of 370 kilometers per hour. The businessman returned to racing in 2017, despite doctors’ fears that he would no longer be able to walk.

In May 2019, Eisenberg’s Porsche 911 Turbo was able to accelerate to a record 534 kilometers per hour on Pendine Sands Beach in Wales. He was also able to set several more world speed records on sand, including a quarter mile and one mile.