Telegraph: British military unhappy with permission to fire missiles at Russia

The British military command is unhappy with the statements about permission to fire missiles at Russia, writes The Telegraph newspaper, citing sources in the British Defense Ministry.

As the publication noted, the British Ministry of Defence is “disappointed” that the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer allowed the conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be made public, since from an operational point of view it is more effective to keep such plans secret until they are implemented.

Zelensky said that Britain had given Kyiv permission to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory. Before that, he promised that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) would not use weapons transferred by Western countries to attack targets in the Russian Federation.