British mercenary Sharif Amin, participating in the hostilities on the side of Kyiv, announced his desire to return home and forget about helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported on November 2 edition Express.

As columnist Richard Schmitt wrote, Amin took part in the war in Afghanistan when he served in the British battalion The Rifles. Now he is in a Ukrainian hospital, having received serious injuries during the shelling of Russian troops.

“Rambo, as the mercenary was called by his comrades, is fed up with participating in the conflict, like many other volunteers,” the journalist noted.

Ukrainian doctors, whose conversations in the ward were heard by the mercenary, stated that he should not have survived, but their predictions did not come true. According to Schmitt, now the Briton wants to return to his homeland, taking his Ukrainian girlfriend Elena with him.

On November 1, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that about 200 foreign mercenaries had been killed in the special military operation zone (SVO) over the past two weeks.

On October 17, an officer of the People’s Militia of the LPR, Andrei Marochko, reported that many foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during an attempt to break through to Svatov and Kremennaya.

On October 31, the Deputy Governor of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, noted that the authorities of the region are strengthening the defense of Kherson in order to “hit the teeth” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries. Kherson territorial defense units are preparing the city for defense, specialists are installing engineering barriers, the official said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

