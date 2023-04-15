British mercenary fighting for Ukraine admired Russian artillerymen in an interview

British mercenary and Iraq War veteran Christopher Perryman, fighting on the side of Ukraine, admired the Russian gunners. He shared his opinion with the publication The Spectator.

The military noted that fighting in Ukraine is more difficult than in Iraq, due to the fact that Russian drones are constantly reconnaissance of the area, and Ukrainian units trying to enter the territory near the Dnieper are destroyed during shelling.

“Their gunners are damn good,” Perryman said, commenting on the combat skills of Russian fighters.

Earlier it became known that Western journalists revealed the truth about the size of the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It turned out that only one and a half thousand people serve in it, and not 20 thousand, as the country’s authorities claim.