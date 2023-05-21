Manchester United has almost received a Champions League ticket thanks to the narrow victory at Bournemouth on Saturday (0-1). English media no longer have any doubts: Erik ten Hag and his team will be active in the billion dollar ball next season. Mission accomplished for Erik ten Hag. Well almost,” he writes The Guardian .

Because Ten Hag and ManUnited only need one more point in the remaining two Premier League games to be sure of at least fourth place. If pursuer Liverpool does not win the last game, even that one point is not necessary. The top four will enter the Champions League. Manchester United will then join champions Manchester City, Arsenal (second) and Newcastle United (third). It may seem like little consolation as Manchester City are through to the Champions League final and are chasing one treblebut at Ten Hag it was always about small steps,’ says The Daily Mail. ‘He wasn’t that stupid to promise too much when he came over from Ajax. That was the right decision.’



Main objective

Also Manchester Evening News sees that Ten Hag has met the objectives. ‘Last season, the team was condemned to the Europa League by a disappointing sixth place. This year’s League Cup ended the prize drought, although the main objective was to finish in the top four and thus secure a return to Europe’s premier club competition. And then the final of the FA Cup against Manchester City awaits in two weeks.’

Bee Sky Sports there is also full appreciation for Ten Hag’s work. “The results he achieved in his first year at Old Trafford should not be underestimated. The manager took over a broken side and guided it to League Cup glory. Now he is also on the verge of a return to the Champions League.

The sports channel is less impressed by the game of the Mancunians. ‘The Dutchman sees that his team is hopping towards the end of the competition. Against Bournemouth he was saved by a nice volley from Casemiro. But Ten Hag also understands that results are much more important than the game at this stage of the season. See also Zelenskiy Celebrates Commanders Freed in Exchange for Prisoners as "Superheroes"

Casemiro acrobatically scored the winning goal against Bournemouth. ©AFP



New striker?

In order to take the next step, Ten Hag must, according to Daily Express looking for a new striker. Basic player Anthony Martial made no impression and substitute Wout Weghorst was also unable to make the difference. It is an open secret that United need and want a new number nine this summer. “Martial can be brilliant on some days, but the France international remains volatile.” Before Weghorst was Daily Express milder, but the newspaper expects reinforcements at Old Trafford at the front. ‘It went a little better with Weghorst. But with a Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen, this side will certainly be closer to Manchester City and Arsenal next season.’

DeGea

Manchester United keeper David de Gea impressed against Bournemouth with crucial saves. When it comes to stopping shots purely, De Gea remains one of the very best in the world Daily Express praise. “He didn’t have much to do but didn’t disappoint when he had to, with saves on shots from Dominic Solanke and Kieffer Moore.” See also Ukraine live blog: Baerbock meets chief prosecutor at the International Court of Justice After a few blunders, De Gea also received a lot of criticism this season. “He may have divided opinion, but United would be wise to keep him, especially because of the experience he brings.”

