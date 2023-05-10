The group that owns British headlines such as the tabloid The Mirror apologized this Wednesday “without reservations” to Prince Harry, the youngest son of King Charles III of the United Kingdom, in relation to a case of illegal obtaining of information from voice messages, during a hearing held in the High Court in London.

Several prominent public profile figures, such as the Duke of Sussex himself, have sued for damages against the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) group in relation to the apparently widespread practice by some of its journalists of illegally intercepting voice messages. private to get news.

Today’s hearing focused on what MGN’s top executives learned about the extent of such practices from reporters following lawsuits brought by various individuals, including Harry, who was not present in court.

Lawyers representing the duke argued that he was subjected to “the most intrusive methods of obtaining personal information”.

The plaintiffs’ defense maintains that the group’s executives were aware of the existence of these practices of illegal interception of private messages to obtain exclusives but that, despite being aware, they did not adopt measures in this regard.

In a statement released today, MGN, which also owns the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, says that “apologizes unreservedly” for illegal data collection case against Harry and notes that Harry is entitled to “appropriate compensation”.

Since then, as a schoolboy and in his time with the Army and as a young adult, he has been subjected to the most intrusive methods of obtaining his personal information.

A journalist for The People tabloid allegedly instructed a private investigator to illegally access information about the prince’s activities at the Chinawhite nightclub in London one night in February 2004, the lawyer said today. Andrew Green, who represents MGN.

For his part, lawyer David Sherborne, from Harry’s legal team, said at today’s hearing that “we all remember the images of him (Harry) walking behind his mother’s (Lady Di) coffin.”

“Since that moment, as a schoolboy and in his time with the Army and as a young adult, he has been subjected to the most intrusive methods of obtaining his personal information,” the lawyer alleged.

Harry is expected to testify in this case next June, the first time a member of the British royal family has done so in court.

EFE