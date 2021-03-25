British media have apologized to the owner of the Chelsea football club, Roman Abramovich, for previously published materials about him. This is reported by Championat.com with reference to the club’s statement.

Abramovich achieved a refutation of previously published information.

On January 30, The Times reported that Abramovich had been stripped of his British citizenship, and claimed that the billionaire had connections with the Russian leadership. The publication admitted that the information was erroneous and apologized to Abramovich. The Daily Mail also apologized, which published material with a reference to The Times.

She also apologized for the February 6 article by The Independent, admitting that Abramovich is not associated with the financial well-being of the Russian government. All three publications will pay compensation to Abramovich, which he intends to send “to combat racism and discrimination.”

Earlier, the publishing company HarperCollins responded to the lawsuit of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, related to the book “Putin’s People” published by it. The company and the author of the book, Catherine Belton, said that the billionaire’s representatives did not contact them.

On March 22, Abramovich announced his libel in the book “Putin’s People” and sued the publishing company HarperCollins that published it. According to the billionaire, in particular, the book falsely claims that he acted in a corrupt manner, and also puts forward “false information” about his purchase of Chelsea Football Club and its activities.

In February, the British newspaper The Independent apologized to Abramovich for an article that said sanctions should be imposed on the billionaire. The publication reported that it “erroneously published the statements” of the head of regional headquarters Alexei Navalny (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Leonid Volkov that Abramovich is “a porter of suitcases with the illegal wealth of President Putin.”