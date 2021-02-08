A 48-year-old British man faces extradition 16 years after fleeing to the Costa Blanca.

He was due to be tried on drugs and gun offences, but got out of the UK shortly before his hearing was due to take place.

The Policia Nacional got a tip off from the international fugitives division of the Judicial Police that the Brit was living in Javea.

He was wanted by authorities in Manchester after he was arrested in September 2004.

The man was selling drugs from inside a vehicle and a search uncovered bags with opiods including pethedine and diamorphine.

Police also discovered two guns and charged him with drug trafficking and illegally possessing firearms.

He faced up to 20 years in jail if convicted but ran away before his trial.

The Policia Nacional said that a ‘large’ contingent went to the fugitive Brit’s Javea home and arrested him.

He was transferred to the custody of the National Court in Madrid.

They are processing the International Arrest Warrant and extradition request from British authorities.