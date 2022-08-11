British man charged with acts of terrorism after being deported to the UK

A British man allegedly linked to the Islamic State (IS) has been accused, this August 11, of acts of terrorism after being deported on Wednesday to the United Kingdom from Turkey, where he was detained, reported the British Prosecutor’s Office.

Aine Leslie Davis, 38, was arrested last night when he arrived at Luton airport, north of the British capital.. This Thursday he must appear before the London Magistrates Court, where the charges will be formally presented.

Davis is allegedly a member of an IS cell known as “The Beatles” and has also been accused of possession of firearms for terrorist purposes, according to the prosecution.

A spokesman for the Special Crimes Division of the Public Prosecution said Thursday that the “Metropolitan Police (London) were authorized to charge Aine Leslie Junior Davis with terrorism offenses in 2014, and, after being deported to England by the Turkish authorities , was arrested at Luton airport”.

(Also read: Police save the life of a man in the Madrid metro).

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all involved that criminal proceedings against Davis are ongoing and that he is entitled to a fair trial,” it added.



The British arrest warrant for Davis was activated in January 2015. for providing money with the intention of being used for terrorist purposes, against the Terrorism Act of 2000, according to the local prosecutor’s office.

More news

NASA contest arrives in Bogotá and will be based at the U. Sergio Arboleda

Russia summons the UN Security Council for attacks on the Zaporizhia power plant

Intact WWII bomb discovered in Italian river

EFE