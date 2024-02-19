Home page politics

Scholz and the traffic light government are quite unpopular with conservatives – but according to The Economist magazine there are some parallels with CDU Chancellor Merkel.

Berlin – The end of the Merkel era is mixed in the public consciousness with the corona pandemic, the war in Ukraine, inflation and the energy crisis. Germany is in a phase of political upheaval – and many German citizens are dissatisfied with the federal government. The British Magazine Economist In an analysis, describes the crisis of trust towards Olaf Scholz (SPD) as the main reason for the discontent.

The Chancellor is trying to navigate these multiple crises primarily by avoiding conflict. He relies on dry management instead of courageous leadership. The positive effects of his policies would often not end up in the Social Democrats' account and would disappear in the current mood of crisis.

Scholz's image of prudence does not fit in times of political crisis

His election in 2021 was more a failure of his competitors than a victory over content. Scholz consistently stuck to a bland election program. He disdains the press and prefers boardrooms to the public podium. Scholz only wants to fight fights that he can win.

Scholz presented himself as a comfortable clone of his predecessor Angela Merkel (CDU), who was valued for her calm and unwavering manner. He even adopted the diamond gesture of her hands. Abroad, Scholz is valued as an advocate of prudence – but in Germany, his policies are met with rejection.

Coalition partner in the traffic light partly responsible for Scholz's image

For the first time in many decades, Germans would experience a real weakening of their purchasing power. The fact that the traffic light government is trying to cushion this development by increasing social benefits does not calm people's minds. Although around 5.5 people benefit from the relief, the Germans seem convinced that Scholz is primarily supporting social parasites with tax money.

Christian Lindner (FDP) is fueling this debate and thereby weakening the traffic light coalition. Furthermore, his refusal to change the debt brake would have driven the government into a corner. For example, the current farmers' protests are a result of Lindner's veto. Because: The agricultural diesel subsidy cut was a reaction to the hole in the federal budget.

The Greens would also weaken Scholz overall. For example, by insisting on the abolition of nuclear power in the middle of the energy crisis or the controversial heating law. The general dissatisfaction with the federal government is playing into the hands of the AfD. Marginalized groups and workers are increasingly voting for the right-wing populists and no longer for the classic workers' party. (Laura May)