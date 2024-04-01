Fourteen years in government and what does the British Conservative Party have to show for it? The highest tax burden since the Second World War, radical green anti-freedom policies and identity ideologies about race and gender being applied in all institutions.

Some simply attribute all of this to government incompetence. Others doubt that politicians really believe in what they are advocating – and suspect they are doing it just to please specific interest groups.

But a largely overlooked factor is that the British government itself is funding left-wing activism.

They don't say it that way, of course. However, this is what is happening in practice.

Left-wing organizations identify themselves as charities. And this serves as a Trojan horse for your lobby

radical.

By positioning itself as a charity, an organization creates the image of a kind lady selling cookies to raise money for cancer research – then the government gives her public money for her efforts.

However, the reality is that these organizations are doing lobby for restricting freedom and expanding the State, and taking millions of pounds out of taxpayers' pockets to finance their campaigns.

There are well over 100,000 such organizations (the sector registered a growth of 27% in the last decade). Activism has transformed from altruistic volunteering for little or no pay to a high-paying profession. status with a fat salary.

In addition to receiving large government subsidies, these organizations are largely supported financially by other similar groups, which also receive a lot of public money.

This makes the funding of these entities look like a spider web with all the threads eventually leading to the government. Empowered by these resources, these institutions are able to pressure authorities, influence the media, and promote their point of view in the workforce and educational institutions.

An example of this is the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change [“Aliança de Saúde do Reino Unido sobre as Alterações Climáticas”]a collaboration between dozens of health organizations that received 110 million pounds [o equivalente a R$ 692,9 milhões, na cotação atual] of the British government since 2017.

At taxpayer expense, the Alliance has demanded climate reparations and collaborated with the extremist environmental group Extinction Rebellion [“Rebelião da Extinção”, conhecido por utilizar estratégias de

desobediência civil em massa em seus protestos e ações]. They have been involved in several public disturbances, such as blocking roads to demand an end to the use of fossil fuels.

Another example of a state-funded activist group is Stonewall, the UK's largest LGBT charity, which often makes statements such as “Some lesbians have penises” It is “children as young as two recognize their trans identity”.

Stonewall is deeply rooted in the British government: since the millions of pounds they receive in subsidies to the hundreds of public sector entities that are advised by it.

Organizations like these made it very difficult to change policies in a different direction. Regardless of who is in government, the strength of the left is unstoppable.

Unless real institutional change is made to stop them from receiving public money.

© 2024 FEE – Foundation for Economic Education. Published with permission. Original in English: How Radical Leftist Activist Groups Have Captured the British Government

Content edited by: Omar Godoy