British lawyer Karim Ahmad Khan was installed on Wednesday as chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. Khan succeeds Gambian prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who resigned after nine years. He is the third chief prosecutor of the ICC. Previously, the 51-year-old Briton has handled many cases in international tribunals – both as a prosecutor and representative of the victims.

In February, Khan was elected by the member states of the ICC with 72 out of 122 votes. As chief prosecutor, he will have to strengthen the reputation of the ICC. One of his first challenges will be an investigation into war crimes in the Palestinian territories, which the court judges approved in February.

The Court also wants to investigate American war crimes in Afghanistan, but for that it depends on the cooperation of the countries involved. Khan himself expressed the ambition on Wednesday to handle as many criminal cases as possible in the states concerned. “The Hague should be the last fortress. Where possible, we should try to handle as many processes as possible in the country or region itself.”

Under Khan’s leadership, the Court hopes to bring more trials to a successful conclusion than under his predecessor Bensouda. In her term, many trials ended without conviction. Examples are the cases against Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo, because the court’s evidence was not conclusive. Gbagbo was acquitted by the judges of the Court at the end of May. He was on trial for war crimes, but the charges were insufficiently substantiated, according to the judges.