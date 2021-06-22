The Ministry of Justice of Russia has expanded the list of foreign agents, including the autonomous non-profit organization “Laboratory of Social Sciences”, follows from registry ministries.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the project was funded from the Oxford Russia Fund (UK).

It is clarified that the activities of the organization were aimed at “disseminating opinions about decisions taken by state bodies and their policies, the formation of socio-political views and beliefs, including by conducting public opinion polls and publishing their results, as well as conducting other social research.”

On June 18, the organization announced its closure. The publication on the community page on the VKontakte social network indicated that this decision was made for reasons beyond her control, but it was clarified that the changes in the legislation put the organization in conditions in which “further work without prejudice to the content of the programs seems impossible.”

Earlier, on April 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law fixing the concept of “educational activities” in the federal law “On Education in the Russian Federation”, giving the government powers to regulate such activities.

The law prohibits the use of educational activities to incite social, racial, national or religious hatred and provide students with inaccurate information about historical, national, religious and cultural traditions.

After the introduction of amendments to the law on education, foreign agents are not allowed to engage in educational activities, such organizations are forced to stop their work.