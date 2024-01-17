Dhe British King Charles III. has to go to hospital because of prostate health problems. The hospital stay will take place next week, Buckingham Palace in London announced on Wednesday. The prostate hypertrophy found in the 75-year-old monarch was “benign”. No further details were initially known.

His daughter-in-law, Princess Catherine, is also in hospital after planned abdominal surgery. It has been a good three weeks since the Princess of Wales last appeared in public. She appeared in a good mood with the royal family for the traditional Christmas service at Sandringham. Prince William, her husband, appeared again last Thursday at an appointment in Leeds. Such long absences of the heir to the throne and especially his wife are more than unusual.

On Wednesday, shortly after three in the afternoon, Kensington Palace in London put an end to all possible speculation. 42-year-old Catherine, “Kate,” is in the hospital and will stay there for another ten to 14 days. The princess had an operation on her stomach on Tuesday, as they say. The operation was apparently planned for a long time, but it was successful. No further details were given, but it was not cancer, the official residence of the heir to the throne in London said.

Trips and appointments until Easter canceled

Nevertheless, the operation appears to be serious, as is suspected in the British media. This would be supported by the fact that Catherine would have to stay in The London Clinic hospital for up to two weeks and, above all, that she would not be able to attend any public appointments until after Easter. Two planned trips abroad by William and his wife have already been canceled. William will also initially stay at his wife's side until she is back with the family.

After discharge from hospital, Catherine is expected to retreat to the family's current main residence, Adelaide Cottage, on the Windsor Castle estate, to spend the next two months with her children, ten-year-old George and his sister Charlotte, two years younger and five-year-old Louis, to recover.







The palace statement went on to say that the princess wanted her family's privacy to be respected and her medical history not to be made public. “Kensington Palace will therefore only report on Her Royal Highness’s progress when important new information is available.”

Finally, King Charles III's daughter-in-law apologizes. for all those who are affected by possible appointment cancellations. She is looking forward to making up as many appointments as possible later.