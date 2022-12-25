British | King Charles gives his first Christmas speech – HS publishes the recording of the speech freshly

Queen Elizabeth gave the televised Christmas Day speech more than 60 times.

Britain’s king Charles III will give his first Christmas speech on Sunday. The televised speech will be broadcast at 17:00 Finnish time. King Charles’ Christmas speech was reportedly recorded on December 13.

HS will publish the recording of the speech in this article as soon as the TV show starts at 5 p.m.

New the monarch’s Christmas speech is also accompanied by drama, because some of the British media according to King Charles broke the tradition where television channels take turns showing the speech. This year it would have been ITV’s turn, but the public broadcasting company BBC was invited from the court to film the speech.

Charles’s mother, the queen who died this year Elizabethgave a televised Christmas Day speech for the first time in 1957 and more than 60 times since then.