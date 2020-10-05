The dispute between the Government of Nicolás Maduro and the Bank of England (BdeI) over the gold reserves that Venezuela kept in the entity’s safe (for an approximate value of 887 million euros) has resulted in a reinforcement of the international legitimacy of the country’s opposition leader, Juan Guaidó. The Superior Court (High Court) has rejected the delivery to Caracas of the requested reservations and recalled in his sentence this Thursday that the British Government has recognized Guaidó as interim president of the country.

The decision is a triumph for Guaidó, but it is neither the last word on the matter nor does it suppose a green light for the opposition leader and his team to dispose of the gold reserves. Rather, it is a question of the resolution of a preliminary question to the litigation: Can the British court enter to judge the legal validity, according to Venezuelan justice, of Guiadó’s decisions? In this specific case, the president of the National Assembly had appointed a Board of Directors authorized to give specific instructions, on behalf of the Central Bank of Venezuela, to the Bank of England. The British High Court makes use of its own jurisprudence to ensure that it cannot enter to assess the legality of this decision, as claimed by the Maduro government. It is limited exclusively to signaling the recognition by London of the Venezuelan leader as interim constitutional president of the country, and therefore to consider his claim in the litigation as “valid and effective without the possibility of judicial investigation.”

The Maduro Executive had demanded the return of the gold to transfer it to the United Nations Development Assistance Program, and thus facilitate the purchase of “medical supplies, medicines and basic food” that would allow the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The IDB, together with the Federal Reserve of the United States, is the largest international custodian of gold reserves. It holds about 400,000 ingots in its chambers, worth more than 200,000 million euros.

The Government of Venezuela has presented the management of the pandemic as a success, although its figures have been questioned by medical experts and by the opposition. The UN has identified it as a “priority country” in its fight against the virus, due to the weakness of its health system.

The legal team of Guaidó, president of the National Assembly and recognized as interim president of Venezuela by almost 60 countries, argued against the handover. The hearing, which lasted four days, has been a serious setback for Chavismo. “His Majesty’s Government [en referencia al Gobierno británico] it has recognized Mr. Guaidó in his capacity as interim constitutional president of Venezuela, and consequently, it does not recognize Mr. Maduro as interim constitutional president of Venezuela ”, has written the judge Nigel Teare. “Whatever the basis for that recognition, His Majesty’s Government has unequivocally recognized Mr. Guaidó as President of Venezuela.”

The legal representation of the Maduro government has argued during the process that, for practical purposes, London was still considering the Executive de facto of the country as your current interlocutor. The Venezuelan ambassador to the United Kingdom, Rocío Maneiro, remains at the head of the delegation and the British official representative, Andrew Soper, continues in her post in Caracas. Recognizing Guaidó now as head of state, lawyer Nicholas Vineall has said, “would be an intolerable intervention in the affairs of Venezuela” that would have the character of “illegal under international law.”

The legal team of the Maduro government has already announced its intention to appeal the sentence. “The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) will request authorization from the court to appeal this ruling, which completely ignores the reality on the ground,” said Sarosh Zaiwalla, who represents the BCV.