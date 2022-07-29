Friday, July 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

British justice rules in favor of Guaidó in the case of Venezuelan gold

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Guaido

Juan Guaidó, opposition leader and interim president of Venezuela.

Juan Guaidó, opposition leader and interim president of Venezuela.

However, the judge has not authorized the opposing team to access the reserves.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

See also  Patient advocates see Lauterbach's failure and "devastating" consequences

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#British #justice #rules #favor #Guaidó #case #Venezuelan #gold

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Vettel retires, decision taken after Austrian GP | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.